Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Bob Saget's one-night stop in San Antonio promises new stand-up from a dirty old favorite

Posted By on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge Bob Saget will perform two stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club on Sunday. - COURTESY OF LOL COMEDY CLUB
  • Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club
  • Bob Saget will perform two stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club on Sunday.
A whole lotta folks know Bob Saget from saccharine shows like Full House and America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Less known is that his stand-up act is pretty much exactly the opposite of those acting and hosting gigs, featuring darker and more off-color jokes.



Apparently, going blue paid off: Saget’s comedy specials have popped up anywhere from HBO to Amazon Prime to Netflix.

He earned himself a Grammy nom with his 2014 stand-up album That’s What I’m Talking About and even scored a New York Times bestseller with his book Dirty Daddy. If that’s not enough, he directed the cult classic Norm Macdonald flick Dirty Work and has been involved with a host of other TV and film projects.

For his current tour, which includes a one-night stop here in the Alamo City, Saget is presenting fans with more than an hour of new material.

$60-$240, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, LOL Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

