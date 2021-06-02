Bob Saget's one-night stop in San Antonio promises new stand-up from a dirty old favorite

click to enlarge Courtesy of LOL Comedy Club

Bob Saget will perform two stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club on Sunday.

A whole lotta folks know Bob Saget from saccharine shows likeandLess known is that his stand-up act is pretty much exactly the opposite of those acting and hosting gigs, featuring darker and more off-color jokes.Apparently, going blue paid off: Saget’s comedy specials have popped up anywhere from HBO to Amazon Prime to Netflix.He earned himself a Grammy nom with his 2014 stand-up albumand even scored abestseller with his book. If that’s not enough, he directed the cult classic Norm Macdonald flickand has been involved with a host of other TV and film projects.For his current tour, which includes a one-night stop here in the Alamo City, Saget is presenting fans with more than an hour of new material.