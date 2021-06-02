Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Bob Saget's one-night stop in San Antonio promises new stand-up from a dirty old favorite
By Mike McMahan
on Wed, Jun 2, 2021 at 1:55 PM
Bob Saget will perform two stand-up shows at LOL Comedy Club on Sunday.
A whole lotta folks know Bob Saget from saccharine shows like Full House
and America’s Funniest Home Videos
.
Less known is that his stand-up act is pretty much exactly the opposite of those acting and hosting gigs, featuring darker and more off-color jokes.
Apparently, going blue paid off: Saget’s comedy specials have popped up anywhere from HBO to Amazon Prime to Netflix.
He earned himself a Grammy nom with his 2014 stand-up album That’s What I’m Talking About
and even scored a New York Times
bestseller with his book Dirty Daddy
. If that’s not enough, he directed the cult classic Norm Macdonald flick Dirty Work
and has been involved with a host of other TV and film projects.
For his current tour, which includes a one-night stop here in the Alamo City, Saget is presenting fans with more than an hour of new material.
$60-$240, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 6, LOL Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
