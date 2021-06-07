Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 7, 2021

San Antonio Zoo offers discounted admission to its Dragon Forest attraction for a limited time

Posted By on Mon, Jun 7, 2021 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge The zoo discounted admission to Dragon Forest through June 14. - FACEBOOK / SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Facebook / San Antonio Zoo
  • The zoo discounted admission to Dragon Forest through June 14.
The San Antonio Zoo has dropped the admission price of its renaissance faire-esque attraction Dragon Forest to $5 for a limited time.

The discounted tickets are available through June 14.



The attraction, which first opened on March 12, allows visitors to meet 15 different dragons in an immersive medieval-themed part of the park. It also features a main festival stage with live entertainment and ren faire-inspired treats such as turkey legs and Dragon's Blood drinks.

While this discount is only being offered for a limited time, Dragon Forest will remain open on select dates through October 31 with standard tickets of $10 per guest or $8 for zoo members. Tickets to Dragon Fest do not include admission to the rest of the zoo, but dual admission to both attractions is available for purchase.

Tickets and additional details can be found on the zoo's website.

