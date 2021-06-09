Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

San Antonio artist Robert Tatum unveils new mural at Southtown’s Tandem coffee shop

Posted By on Wed, Jun 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM

click image Robert Tatum paints "you snooze, you looze." - ANDERS M. LILLEBERG
  • Anders M. Lilleberg
  • Robert Tatum paints "you snooze, you looze."
San Antonio muralist Robert Tatum has finished up his latest creation, and he's rearing to share it with the city.

The mural "you snooze, you looze“ graces the exterior of newish south-of-downtown coffee and beer spot Tandem San Antonio, and on Sunday, the business will celebrate the piece's completion with music from DJ Frank Powers, eats from the Tastes Like More food truck, coffee, draft beer and wine.



click image "you snooze, you looze." - INSTAGRAM / TANDEMSATX
  • Instagram / tandemsatx
  • "you snooze, you looze."

The festivities will run 6-9 p.m., and Tandem is located at 310 Riverside Dr.

Tatum's been busy lately, having participated in the San Antonio Street Art Initiative's mural project, completed a wall piece for Pabst Brewing's headquarters and curated the "Birds of a Feather" mural at Blue Star. What's more, he designed a metal plaque detailing the history of underground rock club Taco Land, which will be installed at the site.

Tatum also owns Choice Goods Brand and Tatum Originals and operated the recently shuttered Choice Goods Gallery.

