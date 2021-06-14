Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Email
Print
Share

Monday, June 14, 2021

Classic Theatre announces 2021-2022 season and return to San Antonio Botanical Garden

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 3:21 PM

The Classic Theatre will continue its outdoor performances in the San Antonio Botanical Gardens for its 2021-2022 season. - COURTESY PHOTO / THE CLASSIC THEATRE
  • Courtesy Photo / The Classic Theatre
  • The Classic Theatre will continue its outdoor performances in the San Antonio Botanical Gardens for its 2021-2022 season.
Hot on the heels of the Public Theater's season announcement, San Antonio's Classic Theatre has revealed its planned slate of plays for 2021-2022.

The Classic's newly unveiled season features tales of love and marriage, which will once again be performed at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Productions will take place Thursdays through Sundays at the outdoor venue.



Things get off to a Shakespearean start this fall with As You Like It, which runs September 9-26.  William Shakespeare's iconic pastoral comedy is largely set in the lush Forest of Arden, making it a particularly fitting production to be staged at the garden.

Continuing the theme of marriage — and divorce — next spring, the Classic will present A Doll's House, Part 2, a 2017 work by Lucas Hnath that imagines what happens after the conclusion of Henrik Ibsen's 1879 play A Doll's House. Hnath resumes the narrative with a knock on the door, as the protagonist, Norah, returns to her home after her previous dramatic departure.

Finally, in May 2022, the season closes out with George Bernard Shaw's Misalliance, a romantic comedy featuring Hypatia, the daughter of a self-made underwear mogul. With a plot that kicks into gear via an airplane crash, Misalliance examines marriage, womanhood and parenting.

Ticketing information can be found at the Classic's website.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments
  |  

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Sampling the corn-based liquors of Mexico gives new twists to old favorites
Downtown San Antonio's Domingo has a creative approach that may draw locals along with tourists
San Antonio organizer Jenn Longoria will help Jolt Action spur turnout of young, Latinx voters
Assclown Alert: These Texas lawmakers voted to inflict harm on transgender kids for political points
South Texas native Victoria Moroles hopes her comedy Plan B can improve birth-control access
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Star Wars' Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor join lineup of San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest Read More

  2. Boerne pup 'Fannie' wins big at 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Read More

  3. Comedian Hasan Minhaj's King's Jester tour will hit San Antonio in November Read More

  4. Renowned San Antonio artist Cruz Ortiz paints the official portrait of the 2021 Rey Feo Read More

  5. The Spurs' Patty Mills is a nominee for the NBA's community service award, and fans can vote Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

June 2, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation