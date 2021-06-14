Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, June 14, 2021

Traders Village San Antonio debuts new, 10-acre sunflower field with maze and other activities

Posted By on Mon, Jun 14, 2021 at 3:30 PM

click image Traders Village's 10-acre sunflower maze is open to the public every weekend in June. - FACEBOOK / TRADERS VILLAGE SAN ANTONIO
  • Facebook / Traders Village San Antonio
  • Traders Village's 10-acre sunflower maze is open to the public every weekend in June.
Traders Village San Antonio is offering a summertime twist on its traditional fall "Corny Maze" with a 10-acre sunflower field that recently opened to the public.

The field features concessions, photo opportunities, a water slide and a petting zoo alongside almost 20 different varieties of sunflowers. The maze has multiple checkpoints to allow participants to observe all of the different sunflowers on display without getting lost.



Traders Village considers the sunflower maze a part of its mission to create traditions where memories are made.

"Traders Village is celebrating 10 years of serving San Antonio this year; so, we want to do something unique and fun all year," Traders Village Marketing Manager Brian A. Billeck said in a news release. "We’ve had such fun and success with the Corny Maze (which is in its fourth year this year) that we thought we could do something in the spring — Sunflowers seemed like a great option. Our goal is to create traditions where memories are made. There is nothing like a good Sunflower Field to help that along."

The sunflower maze will be open on weekends throughout June on Saturdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sundays from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets are $7.99 per person and can be purchased on Traders Village's website.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

