After a year's hiatus, Family Pride Night returns to downtown San Antonio

Centro San Antonio

Local drag queen Kristi Waters is going to perform and read stories at Family Pride Night.

This summer, Pride is for the whole family.Centro San Antonio and SA Lovelist are hosting the second annual Family Pride Night at Madison Square Park next Tuesday.The event, which took a hiatus last year due to the pandemic, will feature a musical performance by local alt-R&B artist Alyson Alonzo, drag performances by Kristi Waters and Los MENtirosos, and a pride procession beginning at 6:30 p.m. The event will also feature several local LGBTQ craft and culinary vendors.Two district councilmen, Mario Bravo (District 1) and Jaylen McKee-Rodriguez (District 2), will offer opening remarks for the event. Event organizers at Centro SA and SA Lovelist are enthusiastic about the return of this event and the ability to create a safe space for LGBTQ San Antonians downtown.“We are ecstatic to bring back this celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community,” Elizabeth Burt, Centro SA's Director of Urban Activation + Play, said in a statement. “We envision a more welcoming, beautiful, playful, and prosperous downtown and Pride Month offers us an opportunity to join with hyperlocals to achieve just that.”