Thursday, July 1, 2021

A Blue Duiker — an adorable tiny antelope — has been born at the San Antonio Zoo

Posted By on Thu, Jul 1, 2021 at 2:40 PM

click to enlarge Viazi, a baby blue duiker, was born at the San Antonio Zoo on Monday. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • Viazi, a baby blue duiker, was born at the San Antonio Zoo on Monday.
A new arrival at the San Antonio Zoo puts the "ant" in antelope.

On Thursday, the zoo announced the birth of a baby blue duiker, which is a small species of forest-dwelling antelope native to central, eastern and southern Africa.



A particularly diminutive species compared to its plains-dwelling cousins, adult blue duikers only grow to weigh up to 20 pounds.

The baby was born to the zoo's duiker pair Stumpy and Kate on Monday morning. The facility's animal care specialists gave the baby the name Viazi, which means "potato" in Swahili.

click to enlarge Viazi's parents, Stumpy and Kate. - COURTESY OF SAN ANTONIO ZOO
  • Courtesy of San Antonio Zoo
  • Viazi's parents, Stumpy and Kate.
Prior to Viazi, the duiker pair had three other calves in 2014, 2015 and 2017.

According to the zoo, blue duikers are on the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan and have a conservation status listed as Least Concern.

"We are excited to announce this addition to our zoo family," Zoo President CEO Tim Morrow said in a statement. "This has already been a fantastic year as we have welcomed many new births throughout the zoo, and this is just one more reason to celebrate. I am very proud of our Animal Care Specialists and veterinary teams for their hard work and dedication in securing a future for wildlife."

