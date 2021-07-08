Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Thursday, July 8, 2021

The Fiesta San Antonio Commission has sold its Broadway building to offset COVID setbacks

Posted By on Thu, Jul 8, 2021 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge The colorful Fiesta Store is housed inside the building the Fiesta Commission has sold to a local developer. - CURRENT FILE PHOTO
  • Current File Photo
  • The colorful Fiesta Store is housed inside the building the Fiesta Commission has sold to a local developer.
The Fiesta San Antonio Commission has sold its Broadway headquarters building and retail store to a local developer to help offset the financial blow of the pandemic, the Express-News reports.

The nonprofit organizer of San Antonio's annual citywide party suffered back-to-back blows as the COVID-19 crisis shut down its 2020 event then slashed the size of this year's version, which was postponed from April to June.



Fiesta Commission Executive Director Steve Rosenauer told the daily his group wasn't looking to sell the building. However, it saw the opportunity to make up lost cash flow after being approached by several potential buyers.

“It was a combination of the challenges of not having Fiesta 2020 and the rescheduling of ’21, but also having an opportunity presented to us that was kind of too good to pass up,” Rosenauer said.

H. Glenn Huddleston and Theresa M. Huddleston bought the site at 2611 Broadway for an undisclosed amount, according to the Express-News. They plan to keep the 6,000-square-foot building's colorful mural of a woman wearing a floral crown.

The commission has the option to lease back the space for its headquarters and the Fiesta Store. However, Rosenauer told the paper it's also considering other locations.

