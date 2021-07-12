Vote now in the 2021 Best of San Antonio Readers Poll.

Monday, July 12, 2021

Teacher from San Antonio to appear on Jeopardy's Tuesday episode

Posted By on Mon, Jul 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy features a contestant who's originally from San Antonio. - COURTESY OF JEOPARDY PRODUCTIONS, INC.
  • Courtesy of Jeopardy Productions, Inc.
  • Tuesday's episode of Jeopardy features a contestant who's originally from San Antonio.
This week's slate of Jeopardy contestants includes a teacher repping the 2-1-0.

On Tuesday, the quiz show will feature Lauren Fisk, who's originally from San Antonio, according to a press released provided by CBS.



Alamo City LeVar Burton fans may be disappointed to hear that despite finally landing the guest hosting gig for the show, he won't be behind the podium for this particular episode. Instead, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos will hold that slot from July 12-16.

Burton, the former Star Trek and Reading Rainbow star, will take the reins July 26, after a weeklong stint by Stephanopoulos' GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts.

Fisk's episode airs at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 13 on KENS5 (CBS).

