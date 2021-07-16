Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 16, 2021

San Antonio writer Jenny Lawson's Nowhere Bookshop sets 'Bland Opening' for Monday, July 19

Posted By on Fri, Jul 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM

click image Nowhere Bookshop welcomed customers into its store to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in April. - FACEBOOK / NOWHERE BOOKSHOP
  • Facebook / Nowhere Bookshop
  • Nowhere Bookshop welcomed customers into its store to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in April.

After a lengthy wait, San Antonio's newest independent bookstore is finally welcoming shoppers into its space.

Nowhere Bookshop, located at 5154 Broadway, is the brainchild of South Texas author Jenny Lawson, a.k.a. The Bloggess. Although the store has been fulfilling orders placed online since 2020, it had only opened the doors of its brick-and-mortar location to in-person customers for a few isolated events.

That changes Monday, when daily in-store shopping will begin under the banner of a "Bland Opening."

"It's happening! It's FINALLY happening!" the shop wrote in a post on Instagram. "We've got lots of new faces ready to welcome you in and can't wait to let you explore the store."

"We can’t thank you enough for all of your patience as we got ready to open and we can’t wait to see you all," the post continued.

Though there won't be a big party or other major fanfare to commemorate the occasion, the store is selling official Bland Opening tees to celebrate its long-delayed opening.

Nowhere Bookshop's store hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The shop's planned bar is not yet open, and face masks are required to enter. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

