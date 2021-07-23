Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Friday, July 23, 2021

San Antonio-based designer Angelina Mata hosts weeklong luxury pop-up shop in Southtown

Posted By on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM

click image San Antonio-based designer Angelina Mata hosts weeklong luxury pop-up shop in Southtown. - INSTAGRAM / SONSUZSTYLE
  • Instagram / sonsuzstyle
  • San Antonio-based designer Angelina Mata hosts weeklong luxury pop-up shop in Southtown.
Luxury evening wear and bridal designer Angelina Mata is hosting a weeklong fashion pop-up through next Tuesday, July 27, showcasing her own creations as well as those of a dozen other local merchants and artists.

Sonsuz by Angelina Mata is situated in a vacant retail/office space in Southtown, showcasing the contemporary aesthetic of Mata’s Luxe Resort-wear collection. According to a release, sonsuz translates from Turkish to “infinite,” a word that Mata felt encapsulates the vibe of her collection.



Among the featured makers are artist and glassblower Justin Parr, muralist and mixed media artist Gregorio Mannino, natural stone jeweler Hazel Smyth and photographer Jorge Villarreal. The full list of artists can be found at the Sonsuz Instagram page.

The pop-up shop will be open at 1112 S St. Mary’s Street from July 23 to July 27. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., except on Saturday, when the shop will be open until 9 p.m.

