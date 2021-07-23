San Antonio-based designer Angelina Mata hosts weeklong luxury pop-up shop in Southtown
Posted
By Nina Rangel
on Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 11:46 AM
Luxury evening wear and bridal designer Angelina Mata is hosting a weeklong fashion pop-up through next Tuesday, July 27, showcasing her own creations as well as those of a dozen other local merchants and artists.
Sonsuz by Angelina Mata is situated in a vacant retail/office space in Southtown, showcasing the contemporary aesthetic of Mata’s Luxe Resort-wear collection. According to a release, sonsuz
translates from Turkish to “infinite,” a word that Mata felt encapsulates the vibe of her collection.
Among the featured makers are artist and glassblower Justin Parr, muralist and mixed media artist Gregorio Mannino, natural stone jeweler Hazel Smyth and photographer Jorge Villarreal. The full list of artists can be found at the Sonsuz Instagram page
.
The pop-up shop will be open at 1112 S St. Mary’s Street from July 23 to July 27. Hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., except on Saturday, when the shop will be open until 9 p.m.
