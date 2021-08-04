Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

That show from all the billboards is coming to San Antonio — but what is Shen Yun, really?

Posted By on Wed, Aug 4, 2021 at 1:02 PM

click image Shen Yun's ad blitz has inspired a slew of memes, including this supposed "new image from the Mars rover." - TWITTER / ACSANTISTEVAN
  • Twitter / acsantistevan
  • Shen Yun's ad blitz has inspired a slew of memes, including this supposed "new image from the Mars rover."
If Shen Yun sounds familiar, it’s probably because you’ve whizzed past its brightly colored billboards along San Antonio’s highways.

Widely known to the American public via its annual marketing blitz, Shen Yun bills itself as “the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company.” Its touring productions feature a corps of dancers and singers, as well as an orchestra that showcases traditional Chinese instruments.



The performing arts organization is run by the religious movement Falun Gong (also known as Falun Dafa), which is headquartered in New York State. Originally founded in China in the ’90s by Li Hongzhi, Falun Gong was later outlawed by the Chinese Government — the Chinese Embassy’s website describes it as an “anti-society cult” and “a cancer in the body of the modern and civilized society.”

In myriad think pieces that dance around the question of whether Shen Yun is indeed the mouthpiece of a cult, critics have noted that the company’s performances have propagandistic elements, including a hallucinatory anti-Communist finale number that featured a projection of Karl Marx’s face on a tsunami, as related in the New Yorker by Jia Tolentino in 2019.

Shen Yun performances also include references to the movement’s anti-evolution stance, though Falun Gong certainly isn’t the only religious group to promote that belief via an entertainment medium — Kentucky’s Creation Museum has had the market cornered since 2007.

Not all Shen Yun productions include the same programming, so there’s no guarantee that Marx’s visage will appear in conjunction with a natural disaster at the company’s upcoming Tobin Center appearance. But we can promise this: it will certainly be an experience.

$83.50-$183.50, 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 6, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 7, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 8, H-E-B- Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

Jump to comments

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Welcome to Best of San Antonio 2021
San Antonio R&B singer Satara prepares to drop a new single and launch one-day music festival
Cuishe Cocina Mexicana delivers on the promise of its vast menu of interior Mexican cuisine
Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system
Musician-turned-chef Paul Petersen aims to keep San Antonio's Bar Loretta approachable
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Patty Mills is leaving the San Antonio Spurs for the Brooklyn Nets Read More

  2. Completing a hike around San Antonio's perimeter highlights the need to finish its greenway system Read More

  3. San Antonio's Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after headlining stars pull out of con Read More

  4. Fiesta San Antonio-worthy duct tape dress wins Stuck at Prom Scholarship Contest Read More

  5. Prolific San Antonio horror author Joe McKinney has died Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

July 28, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation