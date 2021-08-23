Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Monday, August 23, 2021

San Antonio's Santikos Entertainment will revive shuttered Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes

Posted By on Mon, Aug 23, 2021 at 9:32 AM

click to enlarge The former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes is now under the purview of Santikos Entertainment. - COURTESY PHOTO / ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE
  • Courtesy Photo / Alamo Drafthouse
  • The former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes is now under the purview of Santikos Entertainment.
Movie buffs in San Antonio have reason to celebrate.

San Antonio-based theater operator Santikos Entertainment has taken over the lease at the former Alamo Drafthouse Westlakes location, MySA reports.



The dinner-and-a-movie theater was officially shuttered by the Austin-based chain in April of this year after an extended closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The deal marks the second Drafthouse that Santikos has taken over, according to MySA's report. Santikos opened a New Braunfels location, formerly an Alamo Drafthouse Marketplace, on August 20.

