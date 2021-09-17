Support Local Journalism, Join the SA Current Press Club.

Email
Print
Share

Friday, September 17, 2021

Storied San Antonio concert venue Sunken Garden Theater poised for $62 million makeover

Posted By on Fri, Sep 17, 2021 at 10:49 AM

click to enlarge An artist's rendering of a concert being staged at the renovated Sunken Garden Theater, which will include a timber-frame roof. - COURTESY IMAGE / OJT ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Image / OJT Architects
  • An artist's rendering of a concert being staged at the renovated Sunken Garden Theater, which will include a timber-frame roof.
Sunken Garden Theater, the storied outdoor venue that helped define San Antonio as the "Heavy Metal Capital of the World," is about to get a $62 million facelift.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy, the City of San Antonio and Bexar County are partnering on renovations to the deteriorating site, built in 1930. Those upgrades will include a timber-frame roof, fixed stadium seating, a grass berm for additional spectators, additional bathrooms and a restoration of the site's historic waterfall features.



The reconfigured venue would be able to seat up to 7,000 people. The construction schedule depends on how quickly funding comes together.

click to enlarge Proposed upgrades to the outdoor venue include a new entrance, pictured in this rendering. - COURTESY IMAGE / OJT ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Image / OJT Architects
  • Proposed upgrades to the outdoor venue include a new entrance, pictured in this rendering.
“The Brackenridge Park Conservancy believes the time is right for the reactivation of the historic amphitheater,” Brackenridge Park Conservancy Board Chairman Joe Calvert said in a statement. “The community has the opportunity to preserve the classical theater nestled into the old quarry before it deteriorates further and create a venue for all of us to enjoy — from community events to concerts and more.”

Located in Brackenridge Park, Sunken Garden was developed as a Works Progress Administration project during the Great Depression. From the '70s through the mid-'90s, it played host to touring musical acts ranging from Judas Priest and Metallica to Bob Dylan and Cheap Trick.

While the theater still holds events, the number has dwindled over recent years.

click to enlarge This rendering shows lawn seating at the retooled Sunken Garden. - COURTESY IMAGE / OJT ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Image / OJT Architects
  • This rendering shows lawn seating at the retooled Sunken Garden.
The upgrades to the site will be financed by a combination of public and private sources, philanthropic funds, tax credit equity and venue operations, according to Brackenridge Park Conservancy officials.

The renovation would create roughly 171 full-time positions as the facility returns to regularly hosting music and other types of entertainment, according to the group. It would also create construction jobs during the renovation.

The partners in the Sunken Garden restoration plan to schedule public meetings to discuss the venue's future.

click to enlarge After the renovations, Sunken Garden would be able to accommodate up to 7,000 audience members. - COURTESY IMAGE / OJT ARCHITECTS
  • Courtesy Image / OJT Architects
  • After the renovations, Sunken Garden would be able to accommodate up to 7,000 audience members.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Support Local Journalism.
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the San Antonio Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

More ArtSlut »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Most Popular

  1. Comic and COVID misinfo peddler Rob Schneider bringing his schtick to San Antonio's AT&T Center Read More

  2. Ballet San Antonio will give a taste of its 2021-2022 season in free event at Travis Park this weekend Read More

  3. Free outdoor screening in San Antonio marks 60th anniversary of classic film West Side Story Read More

  4. First touring Broadway musical coming back to San Antonio is classic hit My Fair Lady Read More

  5. San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club hosts King of Comedy D.L. Hughley for weekend of standup Read More

Read the Digital Print Issue

September 8, 2021

View more issues

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

Calendar

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Cannabis

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2021 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation