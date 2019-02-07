Where to Score National Pizza Day Deals in San Antonio

click image Instagram / pizzahut

Saturday, February 9, marks National Pizza Day, and plenty of chains are getting in on the fun. Here's how you can celebrate the deliciousness that is pizza for cheap.The kid-friendly chain has several discounts. You can score a medium one-topping pizza and two drinks for $16.99, or two large one-topping pizzas and four drinks for $32.99. If you want to go big, you can also use this coupon to upgrade your pizza to the XL size pie.You have until March 9 to stop by Cici's to pick up three (that's the minimum for this deal) medium one-topping pizzas for $4 each. (That's a serious bargain.) This deal is carry-out only, which may be perfect for a pizza party.Opt for the Perfect Combo deal and you'll get two medium one-topping pizzas, 16 Parmesan Bread Bites, an eight-piece order of Cinnamon Twists and a 2-liter Coke. All for $19.99. You can also take advantage of the National Pizza Day contest, which will give one lucky winner $500 worth of Domino's pizza and e-gift codes.In the mood for aon pizza? Little Caesars is offering its Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizza (yes, a pretzel crust stuffed with cheese) for $9. If you're good without it stuffed, it's also offering regular Pretzel Crust Pizza for $6 for a limited time. These specialty pizzas are available at all locations from 4-8 p.m. daily.Carry-out customers can order a medium one-topping pizza for $6 by using the promo code "CARRYOUT6," now through March 3.Stop by the gas station chain and use the app to claim a free slice of pizza now through February 10. Yup, that's all you have to do.The Hut is letting customers fill up their online shopping carts with mix-and-match offerings, all available for $5 each. Choose from medium one-topping pizzas, boneless wings, stuffed garlic knots, Cinnabon mini rolls and more.