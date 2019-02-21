Email
Thursday, February 21, 2019

Inaugural Black Restaurant Week San Antonio Spotlighting Black-owned Food Spots

Posted By on Thu, Feb 21, 2019 at 2:38 PM

click image BLACK RESTAURANT WEEK SAN ANTONIO
  • Black Restaurant Week San Antonio
In San Antonio, where the black community makes up 7% of the total population, Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and businesses are often overlooked for their contributions to the city’s food culture.

The inaugural Black Restaurant Week San Antonio (BRWSA), Feb. 24- March 3, 2019, will highlight great food events and local deals from participating restaurants including Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine, Mark's Outing, Carmens De La Calle and more. View full list here.

“The best way to bring people together definitely is food,” BRWSA Organizer Ryane Smith said. “You know, there's flavor to our food, but there's also culture behind it. It’s Black Restaurant Week, but we’re [highlighting] more than just African-American [food culture]. I'm African American. I wanted to make sure that [people] know that we’re more than soul food.”
 
click image JAMAICA JAMAICA CUISINE
  • Jamaica Jamaica Cuisine
Smith, a retired military veteran, was inspired by her travels and entrepreneurial experiences to highlight other local Black-owned businesses, and offer fun events like Wine Down Wednesday, cooking classes at Brown Sugar Cookery and a special Gospel Brunch.

"This is the first year, and I'm definitely excited about the response, but I definitely plan for each year just to keep getting bigger and better," Smith said.



BRWSA will host its launch party — filled with food, drink, music and all-black attire, with partial proceeds to benefit Beyond The Light Outreach Project—  on Sunday, Feb. 24. Purchase tickets here.

To learn more about BRWSA events, click here.

