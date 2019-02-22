Email
Print
Share

Friday, February 22, 2019

Gourdough's San Antonio Location Delays Opening for March

Posted By on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 11:37 AM

GOURDOUGH'S PUBLIC HOUSE
  • Gourdough's Public House
Gourdough’s Public House Friday announced plans to postpone the Grand Opening of its new River Walk location — originally slated to open this weekend — to Saturday, March 2.

Don't fret, donut fans: Gourdough's still will introduce its special Selena-inspired donut (and give away more free donuts) next Saturday, between noon to 4 p.m. During that time, attendees will receive a free Gourdough’s halo and sign up for a club membership, which offers birthday perks and discounts. 

The River Walk restaurant will be Gourdough's first location to open outside of Austin.
Location Details Gourdough's Public House
215 Losoya St
River Walk
San Antonio, TX
Sweets and Southern
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Where to Get Boozy in San Antonio on National Margarita Day Read More

  2. Inaugural Black Restaurant Week San Antonio Spotlighting Black-owned Food Spots Read More

  3. Is Texas Wine Any Good Yet? Millennials Could Help the Push Read More

  4. Torchy's Tacos Teases Third San Antonio Location Read More

  5. Dorćol's Mardi Paws Event to Bring Cocktails, Crawfish Together with Proceeds Going to ADL Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...