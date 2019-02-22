Friday, February 22, 2019
Gourdough's San Antonio Location Delays Opening for March
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Feb 22, 2019 at 11:37 AM
Gourdough’s Public House
Friday announced plans to postpone the Grand Opening of its new River Walk location — originally slated to open this weekend — to Saturday, March 2.
Don't fret, donut fans: Gourdough's still will introduce its special Selena-inspired donut (and give away more free donuts) next Saturday, between noon to 4 p.m. During that time, attendees will receive a free Gourdough’s halo and sign up for a club membership, which offers birthday perks and discounts.
The River Walk restaurant will be Gourdough's first location to open outside of Austin.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: gourdough's, San Antonio, River Walk, Austin, food opening, new restaurant, restaurant opening, Texas, Selena donut, Image