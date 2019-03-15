Email
Friday, March 15, 2019

Hello Kitty Food Truck Arrives in San Antonio Next Week

Posted By on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 1:38 PM

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck — an all-pink mobile cafe that is the stuff of Sanrio dreams — will roll into San Antonio on Saturday, March 23, for a one-day event filled with sweets and kawaii accessories.

The popular truck will set up shop at La Cantera, offering snacks including a giant Hello Kitty cookie, small petit fours and five-piece macaron sets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect to see new items like a sequined bow headband and sprinkle t-shirt along with classic cafe shirts and keychains.
Sanrio's food truck launched a U.S. tour in 2014 and has since expanded operations to include another, with multiple visits to cities including San Antonio. The event will take place near the La Cantera's Barnes & Noble location, but be sure to follow the truck on Facebook or Instagram if you can't make the trip — they'll have more dates planned for other Texas cities.
Location Details Barnes & Noble (La Cantera)
15900 La Cantera Pkwy.
San Antonio, TX
(210) 558-3903
