Hello Kitty Food Truck Arrives in San Antonio Next Week
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Mar 15, 2019 at 1:38 PM
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck
— an all-pink mobile cafe that is the stuff of Sanrio dreams — will roll into San Antonio on Saturday, March 23, for a one-day event filled with sweets and kawaii accessories.
The popular truck will set up shop at La Cantera, offering snacks including a giant Hello Kitty cookie, small petit fours and five-piece macaron sets from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Expect to see new items like a sequined bow headband and sprinkle t-shirt along with classic cafe shirts and keychains.
Sanrio's food truck launched a U.S. tour in 2014 and has since expanded operations to include another, with multiple visits to cities including San Antonio. The event will take place near the La Cantera's Barnes & Noble location, but be sure to follow the truck on Facebook
or Instagram
if you can't make the trip — they'll have more dates planned for other Texas cities.
