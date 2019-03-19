Email
Tuesday, March 19, 2019

World Food Championships Open to San Antonio Chefs, Food Entrepreneurs

Posted By on Tue, Mar 19, 2019 at 5:10 PM

The World Food Championships (WFC), now in its eighth year, is looking for Texas chefs and food entrepreneurs to demo original food products and ideas this October.

The championships, which take place Oct. 16-20, provide a five-days of cooking demos, competitions and family-friendly fun in Dallas. The WFC team plans to give its top applicants a free, 30-minute demo spot to cook or speak on its demo stage.

"It's one of the craziest, biggest and most unusual food events that you’ll ever have a chance to see," said Mike McCloud, WFC president and CEO. "Our entertainment is primarily focused on food — trends, demos, products and things that just impact the culinary industry in some interesting way."

Past WFCs have hosted talents including celebrity chef Elizabeth Falkner, who presented a symposium on food allergies; all-star athlete Bo Jackson, who discussed performing under pressure and Asher Baucom, a four-year-old with Down syndrome who found culinary success and fans via YouTube.



"It doesn't have to be a flashy presentation, just describe what you do and how you do it," McCloud added. "We'd love to see [several] San Antonio entrepreneurs and chefs on our list. There's no cost. It just requires people to send an email."

Submissions close April 30. To submit a proposal or learn more information about the 2019 WFC demo showcase program, email info@worldfoodchampionships.com. Ticket prices and sale alerts are available at worldfoodchampionships.com/tickets.

