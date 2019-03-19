World Food Championships Open to San Antonio Chefs, Food Entrepreneurs

click image
The World Food Championships (WFC)
, now in its eighth year, is looking for Texas chefs and food entrepreneurs to demo original food products and ideas this October.
The championships, which take place Oct. 16-20, provide a five-days of cooking demos, competitions and family-friendly fun in Dallas. The WFC team plans to give its top applicants a free, 30-minute demo spot to cook or speak on its demo stage.
"It's one of the craziest, biggest and most unusual food events that you’ll ever have a chance to see," said Mike McCloud, WFC president and CEO. "Our entertainment is primarily focused on food — trends, demos, products and things that just impact the culinary industry in some interesting way."
Past WFCs have hosted talents including celebrity chef Elizabeth Falkner
, who presented a symposium on food allergies; all-star athlete Bo Jackson
, who discussed performing under pressure and Asher Baucom
, a four-year-old with Down syndrome who found culinary success and fans via YouTube.
"It doesn't have to be a flashy presentation, just describe what you do and how you do it," McCloud added. "We'd love to see [several] San Antonio entrepreneurs and chefs on our list. There's no cost. It just requires people to send an email."
Submissions close April 30. To submit a proposal or learn more information about the 2019 WFC demo showcase program, email info@worldfoodchampionships.com
. Ticket prices and sale alerts are available at worldfoodchampionships.com/tickets
.
