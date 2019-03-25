Inaugural San Antonio Donut Fest Heading to the Tobin Center This May

click image
Lovers of sweet, fried things may want to save the date for the inaugural San Antonio Donut Fest
, a one-day, family-friendly festival that pays homage to Homer Simpson's culinary obsession.
SA Donut Fest is all about donuts, from classic and simple glazed rounds to the decked out treats topped with savory and sparkly snacks. Slated for Saturday, May 11, at the Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza at the Tobin Center, the fest offers chance to try a variety of donuts as well as gourmet pastries and breakfast dishes.
A lineup of drinks, including coffee, fresh juices, mimosas and beer, will also be offered from various vendors.
Speaking of vendors – here's who you can expect to see at SA Donut Fest
: The Art of Donut, Brew's Lee Tea Station, Cereal Killer Sweets, Dapper Doughnut, Duck Donuts, Niche Coffee Co., Original Donut Shop, NOLA Brunch & Beignets, Snowflake Donuts and more.
There will be more than just sweet-as-heck treats, though. The fest will also offer music, Saturday morning cartoons (!), games and goods from local artists.
Tickets
($15) grant admission as well donut and pastry samples. Kids 10 and under get in free. Sales benefit the Tobin Center, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
In the meantime, you can follow @sadonutfest
on Instagram for updates.
