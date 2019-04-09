Truckin' Tomato Merges with Austin Company, Now Serving Hundreds in San Antonio

click to enlarge
When Shaun Lee founded Truckin' Tomato in 2013, the San Antonio-based business had a simple mission: to make quality local foods more accessible.
Truckin' Tomato has evolved — operating as a mobile farmers market and produce delivery service before officially merging with Farmhouse Delivery
in 2018— to relocate its operations to Austin, and expand to serve hundreds of restaurants, hotels and customers throughout Texas.
The company delivers wholesale to local restaurants and hotels
, including Five Points Local, Pharm Table, the Cove, Hotel Emma and the Hoppy Monk, six days a week.
"We actually do more business than ever in San Antonio, though most of the company operations are in Austin," said Lee, Chief Integration Officer for Farmhouse Delivery.
Farmhouse Delivery works with local farmers and creates customizable subscription boxes — with vegetables, meats, dairy products, bundle packages
and even meal kits
— to businesses in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas.
"We were very similar companies, so it made sense to [merge] and work with one supply chain, because we worked with the same ranchers and producers," he added. "There's been a ton of great synergy."
Farmhouse Delivery, which recently launched its neighborhood ambassador program, is now offering delivery credit to customers who successfully refer friends and family. To join, email info@farmhousedelivery.com
.
"Local food is just a small piece of the [food industry] when you think about it. We have very few competitors, and we view most [similar companies] as potential partners," Lee said. "We do have a smaller operational footprint in San Antonio, but we're bigger from a sales point of view, [we're reaching] more people than ever."
