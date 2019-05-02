Texas Monthly Recognizes H-E-B's True Texas BBQ as the Best Barbecue Chain in the State

click image
Even in Texas, where BBQ and H-E-B are religion, it can be difficult to find a truly satisfying chopped brisket sandwich or decent sausage links on the fly.
If you haven't yet stumbled into one of H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurants
, consider this your official invitation.
In a recent Texas Monthly article
, BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn wrote about his own discovery of the H-E-B chain, writing "I had to know who had decided to make the barbecue this good
."
Vaughn credits Kristin Irvin, Restaurant Director for the grocery giant, with developing the BBQ concept at H-E-B's Mueller-Austin store in 2013, before opening the first official True Texas BBQ restaurant in 2014.
Today, H-E-B runs 14 True Texas BBQ restaurants throughout the state, including two locations in San Antonio. You can expect to see new customers at your local BBQ hub, so if you're in a time crunch, call ahead and place an order for pick up.
Word to the wise: show up early if you want an order of their best-selling brisket, it goes fast. To find the location nearest you, click here
.
