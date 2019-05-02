Email
Print
Share

Thursday, May 2, 2019

Texas Monthly Recognizes H-E-B's True Texas BBQ as the Best Barbecue Chain in the State

Posted By on Thu, May 2, 2019 at 12:49 PM

click image INSTAGRAM / FAVOR
  • Instagram / favor
Even in Texas, where BBQ and H-E-B are religion, it can be difficult to find a truly satisfying chopped brisket sandwich or decent sausage links on the fly.

If you haven't yet stumbled into one of H-E-B's True Texas BBQ restaurants, consider this your official invitation.

In a recent Texas Monthly article, BBQ Editor Daniel Vaughn wrote about his own discovery of the H-E-B chain, writing "I had to know who had decided to make the barbecue this good."

Vaughn credits Kristin Irvin, Restaurant Director for the grocery giant, with developing the BBQ concept at H-E-B's Mueller-Austin store in 2013, before opening the first official True Texas BBQ restaurant in 2014.



Today, H-E-B runs 14 True Texas BBQ restaurants throughout the state, including two locations in San Antonio. You can expect to see new customers at your local BBQ hub, so if you're in a time crunch, call ahead and place an order for pick up.

Word to the wise: show up early if you want an order of their best-selling brisket, it goes fast. To find the location nearest you, click here.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. La Cantera Heights to Open New Restaurants by Summer 2020 Read More

  2. Chatting with San Antonio Food Entrepreneurs Francisco and Tomas Pergola of Cheddie's Read More

  3. La Panadería Heading to Northwest San Antonio for Third Location, Set to Open in 2020 Read More

  4. San Antonio Favorite Makes OpenTable's 100 Best Brunch Restaurants in the U.S. Read More

  5. Fleming's in San Antonio is Selling a $100 Prime Margarita This May Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...