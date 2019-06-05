Local Businesses Connect With Community During San Antonio Entrepreneur Week

click to enlarge
Businesses – especially restaurants, food trucks and pop-ups – tend to operate in silos, but during San Antonio Entrepreneurship Week (SAEW)
, June 23-26, local entrepreneurs can easily connect with industry leaders and free business events.
SAEW was developed by Launch SA
, an entrepreneurial center inside the San Antonio Central Library, in 2016.
Now in its third year, SAEW has evolved to offer more than a dozen business-related workshops and events, starting with the Friendly Spot's Friendly Brunch
on Sunday, June 23. Entry is free, with brunch food and drink options that range from $12-$22. Tickets available here
.
"I have seen a lot of people come to SAEW as a stepping stone to entrepreneurship," Launch SA Director Ryan Salts said. "We're often seen as just an event for just certain groups of people — tech people, veteran entrepreneurs, food entrepreneurs— but we're for everybody."
Other notable free food entrepreneur events include a mentor roundup
with potential local mentors like Denise Aguirre, co-owner of Point Park and Eats, and a Fireside chat with LiftFund and Sangria on the Burg
on Tuesday, June 25. The fireside chat will feature chef Cesar Zepeda and LiftFund loan officer Jonathan Sarabia, who helped Zepeda secure the loan to open Sangria on the Burg in 2016.
To view the full SAEW schedule, visit saew.org
.
