Thursday, June 6, 2019

EVO Launches Box Office Summer Menu at Select Texas Theaters

Posted By on Thu, Jun 6, 2019 at 2:11 PM

click to enlarge GIANT NOISE
  • Giant Noise
EVO Entertainment Group is heading into summer with a new menu featuring cinema-inspired bites and cocktails to pair with your new blockbuster of choice.

EVO currently manages six entertainment locations throughout Texas, with movie screenings, arcade games, bowling and special events available for guests.

“Our family is excited to offer our guests a summer entertainment destination, whether it be for affordable family fun, a date night or hanging out with friends,” stated Mitch Roberts, Chief Executive Officer of EVO Entertainment Group.

The Phoenix cocktail, a nod to Dark Phoenix, will offer a bourbon-powered drink made with apricot jam, limoncello and fresh sage. Pay homage to The Lion King with the Hakuna Matata milkshake, which combines brownie bites with caramel and chocolate, or catch the newest Spiderman film with a Peter Parker Pizza, made with cauliflower crust, cheese, tomatoes, bell peppers and house pesto. 



The new menu will be available through August 31 at EVO locations in Kyle, Schertz and the SPOT in San Marcos. To learn more, visit evo-entertainment.com.
PDF Schertz_menu_Summer2019.pdf
