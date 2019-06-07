Sprouts Farmers Market to Open New San Antonio Location This Month

click to enlarge
The Sprouts Farmers Market at Henderson Pass will close its doors on June 25, and a new San Antonio
-
Courtesy of Sprouts Farmers Market
store, located at 22135 Bulverde Road, will open for business on Wednesday, June 26.
“We’re looking forward to serving San Antonio shoppers at the new store which offers a fresh experience with ample parking, enhanced décor, and the knowledgeable service and healthy products at everyday prices that Sprouts is known for,” stated Alan Barron, Sprouts Regional Director of Central Texas, in a press release.
The Current
has reached out to Sprouts reps for additional comment.
The company, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, operates more than 300 stores in 20 states, including 44 stores in Texas.
The new Bulverde location will offer Sprouts' signature local food products, organic groceries and Instacart delivery services.
The new location will follow Sprouts’ commitment to make become a “zero waste” company
by 2020, and donate any unsold edible groceries to the San Antonio Food Bank. Food that is unfit for human consumption will be donated to local farms and compost facilities.
The public is invited to attend the Bulverde store ribbon-cutting ceremony, and enjoy complimentary coffee and muffin samples, before doors open at 7 a.m. The first 200 shoppers will receive 20% off their initial total purchase and all opening day customers will receive one free reusable bag with purchase.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.