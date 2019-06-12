Email
Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Bowl and Barrel Offering CBD-Laced White Russian This Month to Celebrate Big Lebowski's The Dude

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 11:59 AM

Fans of the Dude may want to head to Bowl and Barrel this Sunday for an event dedicated to the pop culture icon.

On Sundays throughout June, the Texas-based venue will host an event all about the Big Lebowski. Fans of the movie are invited to show up in their pajamas to make strikes and lounge around on bean bags in the true style of Jeff Bridge's iconic slacker detective.
The bar will also be offering a special drink, the Lebowski, from 5 p.m. until close on Sundays. The drink, naturally, is a White Russian, but the added bonus is that it's laced with CBD. Fresh, warm cookies will also be available.
Location Details Bowl & Barrel
17619 La Cantera Pkwy., Ste. 102
UTSA
San Antonio, TX
Bar/Pub and American
Map
