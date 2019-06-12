Bowl and Barrel Offering CBD-Laced White Russian This Month to Celebrate Big Lebowski's The Dude

The bar will also be offering a special drink, the Lebowski, from 5 p.m. until close on Sundays. The drink, naturally, is a White Russian, but the added bonus is that it's laced with CBD. Fresh, warm cookies will also be available.View this post on Instagram
"Strikes and gutters..ups and downs"~THE DUDE🎳 . Fight the SUNDAY SCARIES every Sunday in June @bowlandbarrel ! Bring your friends, wear your jammies and try their latest signature drink, "THE LEBOWSKI" a CBD laced White Russian served with warm delicious cookies (like seriously soooo good) and crunchy popcorn! From 5pm to close! You have 4 more Sundays dudes! Get on it!😎 #sponsored
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.