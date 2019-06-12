Email
Yummi Japanese Restaurant Reopens Next Weekend With All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Special

Posted By on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 9:17 AM

Yummi Japanese Restaurant on Bitters will celebrate its grand re-opening under new management with an all-you-can-eat sushi menu for $19.95 per person. The special is available June 28-30.

Until recently, chef Deuk Bok was managing both Yummi Japanese Restaurants — the Bitters location and the original eatery in Leon Springs — but his brother Deuk Cha has taken over operations at Bitters with plans to expand happy hour specials and host live music nights.

The Bitters location will invite guests to enjoy the limited-time menu with an  assortment of classic and one-of-a-kind sushi rolls, in addition to house specialties like edamame, harumaki and gyoza for $19.95 before tax.

Yummi, located at 300 West Bitters Road, Suite #185,  is open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.



