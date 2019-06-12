Wednesday, June 12, 2019
Yummi Japanese Restaurant Reopens Next Weekend With All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Special
By Lea Thompson
on Wed, Jun 12, 2019 at 9:17 AM
Yummi Japanese Restaurant
Courtesy Yummi Japanese Restaurant
on Bitters will celebrate its grand re-opening under new management with an all-you-can-eat sushi menu for $19.95 per person. The special is available June 28-30.
Until recently, chef Deuk Bok was managing both Yummi Japanese Restaurants — the Bitters location and the original eatery in Leon Springs — but his brother Deuk Cha has taken over operations at Bitters with plans to expand happy hour specials and host live music nights.
The Bitters location will invite guests to enjoy the limited-time menu with an assortment of classic and one-of-a-kind sushi rolls, in addition to house specialties like edamame, harumaki and gyoza for $19.95 before tax.
Yummi, located at 300 West Bitters Road, Suite #185, is open Monday-Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
