Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Celebrates Grand Opening Friday

Chef Tim Rattray of The Granary at the Pearl
will open his second restaurant, Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar
– a new, late-night dining destination for the St. Mary's Strip crowds – on Friday, June 14.
The Southern-style diner will open Friday for dinner service, starting at 4 p.m., and close at midnight. Fontaine's food menu features Southern classics like chicken fried steak, Johnnycakes (fluffy corn cakes) and a variety of sides, including fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese with crackers and sweet tea-braised collard greens.
Diners can head to the bar for fresh and familiar cocktail options, boozy milkshakes or enjoy a slice of pie while people-watching. The 2,100-square-foot restaurant offers a mix of indoor booth and table options, as well as outdoor patio seating with lawn games.
The Granary elevates culinary experiences through smoke and fire, but "Fontaine's shows where my family came from, and what we ate as kids — just executed really well," Rattray told the Current
.
