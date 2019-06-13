Email
Print
Share

Thursday, June 13, 2019

Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar Celebrates Grand Opening Friday

Posted By on Thu, Jun 13, 2019 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY FONTAINE'S
  • Courtesy Fontaine's
Chef Tim Rattray of The Granary at the Pearl will open his second restaurant, Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar –  a new, late-night dining destination for the St. Mary's Strip crowds –  on Friday, June 14.

The Southern-style diner will open Friday for dinner service, starting at 4 p.m., and close at midnight. Fontaine's food menu features Southern classics like chicken fried steak, Johnnycakes (fluffy corn cakes) and a variety of sides, including fried green tomatoes, pimento cheese with crackers and sweet tea-braised collard greens.
click to enlarge COURTESY FONTAINE'S
  • Courtesy Fontaine's
Diners can head to the bar for fresh and familiar cocktail options, boozy milkshakes or enjoy a slice of pie while people-watching. The 2,100-square-foot restaurant offers a mix of indoor booth and table options, as well as outdoor patio seating with lawn games. 

The Granary elevates culinary experiences through smoke and fire, but "Fontaine's shows where my family came from, and what we ate as kids —  just executed really well," Rattray told the Current.
Location Details Fontaine's Southern Diner & Bar
906 E Elmira St
St. Mary's strip
San Antonio, TX
Southern
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Second San Antonio Pluckers Opening July 8 Read More

  2. San Antonio Housing Authority, Partners Break Ground on Eastside Urban Garden Read More

  3. Yummi Japanese Restaurant Reopens Next Weekend With All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Special Read More

  4. San Antonio Restaurants Offering Special Father's Day Deals Read More

  5. VIVA SA Program Brings Healthy Foods to San Antonio Corner Stores in District 3 Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...