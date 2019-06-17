Southern Diner Expected to Open at the Quarry This Fall

click to enlarge
Ida Claire
, a restaurant chain best-known for its Southern dishes and weekend brunch, will open its first San Antonio location at the Alamo Quarry Market this fall.
The restaurant's 6,800-square-foot space, previously home to chef Johnny Hernandez's El Machito restaurant, at 7300 Jones Maltsberger Road will offer a mix of indoor table and bar seating. The San Antonio location will also feature an outdoor patio space, a rose garden and two converted airstreams – one will open as a bar, a second for private dining.
Ida Claire's menu showcases some of the South's greatest culinary hits, with options like po’ boys, shrimp and grits, Nashville hot chicken, crawfish corn beignets and unique desserts with smoky, inspired flavors like tobacco and coffee. The eatery will open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, and serve a diverse menu with cocktails, wines and beer.
“We’ve always thought San Antonio would be a great fit for Ida Claire and the historic location, unique character and charm of the Alamo Quarry Market is perfect,” stated Steve Shlemon, CEO of Whiskey Cake Holdings. “Our laid-back style and fun twist on Southern favorites will be a nice addition to an already growing and vibrant restaurant scene."
According to reports by the Jacksonville Daily Record
, this will be the third Ida Claire location to open. The first Ida Claire operates in Dallas, and a second is also slated to open in Jacksonville, Florida later this year.
