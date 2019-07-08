Sip Through San Antonio: Where to Find Wine Tastings This Month

click to enlarge
Wine culture can be intimidating if you're unfamiliar with anything beyond "whites" and "reds." The best way to learn and to build your wine confidence is to drink, ask questions and enjoy the experience. Here's a few local wine tastings this month to help you get started.
Range
// Jackson Family Wines and Chef Jason Dady are teaming up for an evening filled with wine, bites and live music. The evening will kick off with a GoRio Riverboat reception, with wine ambassadors on-board to answer questions and share tasting notes. Reservations required. Tickets cost $50 per person, and can be reserved by phone or at info@rangesa.com
. Wed July 10, 7-8:30pm, 125 E. Houston Street, (210) 227-4455, rangesa.com
Total Wine & More
// From the marvelous range of often-overlooked wines of the Loire Valley to the elegant chardonnays and pinot noirs of Burgundy, we will explore the greatest winemaking regions in France. We will simplify French wines for you so you can master our wine aisles and any restaurant wine list with ease. Tickets cost $20 per person, and can be purchased online
. Thurs, July 11, 6:30-8:30pm, 17530 La Cantera Pkwy Ste #103, (210) 877-9155, totalwine.com
Little Italy Restaurant and Pizzeria
// Guests are invited to enjoy light appetizers and a variety of global wines, hand-selected by co-owner Marisa Visocaro. The restaurant will host between 15-20 wineries, allowing patrons to sample, learn or purchase wine on-site. Pre-sale tickets cost $25 per person, or $30 at the door. Tickets can be purchased via Eventbrite
. Tues, July 16, 5:30-7:30pm, 824 Afterglow St., (210) 349-2060, littleitalysatx.com
High Street Wine Co.
// Rosé is more than an Insta-worthy drink, it's a wine that comes in many shades and deserves to be celebrated and shared with others. Austin Tabbone, beverage leader for High Street Wine Co., will explore the wonderful world of rosé during this special 'Shades of Rosé' class. Tickets cost $45 each, and can be purchased online
. Mon July 22, 6-7pm, 302 Pearl Parkway #104, (210) 908-9144, highstreetwine.com
Rosella at the Garden
// Rosella's wine education series continues this month with a Veuve Clicquot class at the San Antonio Botanical Garden. Attendees can expect to learn more about the iconic champagne, and enjoy sips paired with small bites. Eventbrite tickets cost $75 per person, and can be purchased online
. Wed July 31, 6-8pm, 555 Funston Pl, (210) 605-3222, rosellacoffee.com/garden
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.