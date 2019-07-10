Email
Wednesday, July 10, 2019

H-E-B to Test Self-Driving Vehicle for Delivery Services in San Antonio

Posted By on Wed, Jul 10, 2019 at 1:33 PM

click image COURTESY HEB
  • Courtesy HEB
H-E-B Wednesday announced plans to launch an Autonomous Delivery Vehicle (ADV) pilot program in San Antonio later this year.

The company is working with Udelv – a California-based company that specializes in building ADVs – to test driverless technology, and potentially expand their tech-based delivery services, which include Favor, H-E-B Curbside and H-E-B Home Delivery.

A driver will be present in the ADV during the initial testing phase, and will deliver groceries to Olmos Park area customers who sign up for the ADV pilot program.

Despite the drive toward automation services, the company is dedicated to working with people, said Craig Boyan, H-E-B President, in a recent press release. “We’re adding necessary skills to become both a better tech company and even stronger brick-and-mortar retailer.”

If the pilot is a success, H-E-B will begin rolling out additional testing phases to improve safety and efficiency, before the ADVs become fully driverless.



“As the most loved retailer in Texas, H-E-B is an amazing partner for Udelv as we scale our AutodelivTM service and work to make deliveries faster and safer. We look forward to serving the people of Texas with Newton, our second-generation ADV," stated Daniel Laury, CEO of Udelv.

