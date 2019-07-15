Email
Monday, July 15, 2019

Meet the Compost Queens: Transforming Waste for a Greener San Antonio

Posted By on Mon, Jul 15, 2019 at 4:00 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY COMPOST QUEENS
  • Courtesy Compost Queens
The Compost Queens are ready to take your (organic) trash. Led by mother-and-daughter team Betsy Wunderlick Gruy and Kate Jaceldo, the Compost Queens have partnered with local residents, farms and restaurants to improve local sustainability (and reduce methane emissions) since 2017.

The company has since grown to serve local residents, restaurants like Pharm Table and partnered with farms including Talking Tree Farm, Roots of Change Community Garden and the new Garcia St. Farm, located on the city's East Side.

"We have diverted 200,000 pounds of San Antonio's food waste from landfills to local farms since the launch of our company. That's pretty amazing," Jaceldo stated in a recent press release.

The team is looking to purchase a box truck to improve their efficiency and expand their commercial clientele, but they need help to raise funds for the new truck.



The Compost Queens will host a Kickstarter launch party at Dorćol Distilling + Brewing on Thursday, July 25 at 6:30 p.m.  

The launch party will introduce the new company's Kickstarter campaign, and invites attendees to mingle, enjoy Dorćol cocktails and eat dishes from Berbere Ethiopian Cuisine, which will be serving items on-site.

Interested in learning more in the meantime? Find the Compost Queens at the Pearl Farmers Market every Saturday, or email info@compostqueenstx.com.

