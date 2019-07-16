Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

White Elephant Coffee Co. to Close Southtown San Antonio Shop This Month

Posted By on Tue, Jul 16, 2019 at 3:12 PM

PHOTO VIA INSTAGRAM/CHRISTINAJOCHOA
  • Photo via Instagram/christinajochoa
Get your final caffeine fix at White Elephant Coffee Co. while you can. After four years of business, the award-winning Southtown coffeeshop will close its doors on July 31.

"The last four years were filled with joy, excitement, passion, education, drive, accomplishment, community, friends, family, and love," owner Jose Carlos de la Colina wrote in a recent Facebook post. "Our goal from the beginning was to form a family of true individuals that would extend into the community while offering the best coffee we could find. This goal was met and surpassed throughout the years. I am proud of our family."

During its four-year run, White Elephant Coffee Co. hosted local art shows, educational cupping events, helped raise funds for human rights organizations and participated in the Compak Golden Bean Roaster Competition, the largest global roasting competition, which recognizes excellence in coffee roasting.

The Current has reached out to Colina for further comment.

White Elephant Coffee Co. is currently located at 1415 S Presa St.



So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Pinch, San Antonio's Southeast Seafood Restaurant, Refocuses Expansion: Second Location to Open in 2020 Read More

  2. Meet the Compost Queens: Transforming Waste for a Greener San Antonio Read More

  3. Maverick Whiskey Celebrates Arrival to Downtown San Antonio with Open House Read More

  4. This Week in San Antonio Food News: National French Fry Day, New Happy Hour Specials and Restaurants on the Rise Read More

  5. The Story Behind Firemans Light and a Taste of the Brewery's Personality Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 227 0044

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 San Antonio Current.

RSS Feeds

News

Arts

Food+Drink

Music

Movies

Events

Best of SA

Special Issues

Archives

Social Media

About Us

Promotions

© 2019 San Antonio Current

Website powered by Foundation