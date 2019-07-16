White Elephant Coffee Co. to Close Southtown San Antonio Shop This Month

-
Photo via Instagram/christinajochoa
Get your final caffeine fix at White Elephant Coffee Co.
while you can. After four years of business, the award-winning Southtown coffeeshop will close its doors on July 31.
"The last four years were filled with joy, excitement, passion, education, drive, accomplishment, community, friends, family, and love," owner Jose Carlos de la Colina wrote in a recent Facebook post
. "Our goal from the beginning was to form a family of true individuals that would extend into the community while offering the best coffee we could find. This goal was met and surpassed throughout the years. I am proud of our family."
During its four-year run, White Elephant Coffee Co. hosted local art shows, educational cupping events, helped raise funds for human rights organizations and participated in the Compak Golden Bean Roaster Competition
, the largest global roasting competition, which recognizes excellence in coffee roasting.
The Current has reached out to Colina for further comment.
White Elephant Coffee Co. is currently located at 1415 S Presa St.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.