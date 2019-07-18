Lick Honest Ice Creams Opening Second San Antonio Location in 2020

Instagram / lickicecreams

A popular Texas-based chain is stretching its legs in San Antonio.Lick Honest Ice Creams announced plans to open a second Alamo City location in 2020. Known for its seasonal and sustainable artisan ice creams, Lick first touched down in San Antonio at the Pearl in 2014.For its second location, Lick will again stick to the center city, settling at Hemisfair. The scoop shop will operate out of the Smith House at THE '68, which was built in the mid-1800s. Like the Pearl location, the 720-square-foot outpost will offer Lick's menu of fresh flavors made with ingredients sourced from across Texas.The Hemisfair location is expected to open in January 2020.