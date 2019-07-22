San Antonio's Food Business Accelerator Now Accepting Applications

click to enlarge
The restaurant industry is notorious for its competitive, cutthroat culture – and new business models like food trucks, delivery services and pop-ups are changing the way San Antonio eats.
However, a growing number of local chefs and entrepreneurs are finding growth and opportunities at Break Fast & Launch (BFL)
, a culinary accelerator that focuses on finding success in food business – whether it's via specialty products, new technology, a mobile eatery or a brick-and-mortar.
BFL is currently accepting applications for its fall 2019 cohort. Those interested in participating in the program can apply here
.
Since 2015, BFL has connected dozens of San Antonio entrepreneurs with mentorship, education and training over the course of its eight-week program.
Past BFL graduates include Michael Grimes and Elisa Treviño of The Beignet Stand
, Chef Leo Davila of Catch The Wave
, Chef Stephen Paprocki of Texas Black Gold Garlic
and Patricia Butler-Aguilar, who recently opened her shop, Coffeecionado
to South Side San Antonio.
BFL sessions take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday, usually during lunch hour. For more information, email rsalts@launchsa.org
.
