San Antonio's Food Business Accelerator Now Accepting Applications

The restaurant industry is notorious for its competitive, cutthroat culture – and new business models like food trucks, delivery services and pop-ups are changing the way San Antonio eats.However, a growing number of local chefs and entrepreneurs are finding growth and opportunities at Break Fast & Launch (BFL) , a culinary accelerator that focuses on finding success in food business – whether it's via specialty products, new technology, a mobile eatery or a brick-and-mortar.BFL is currently accepting applications for its fall 2019 cohort. Those interested in participating in the program can apply here Since 2015, BFL has connected dozens of San Antonio entrepreneurs with mentorship, education and training over the course of its eight-week program.Past BFL graduates include Michael Grimes and Elisa Treviño of The Beignet Stand , Chef Leo Davila of Catch The Wave , Chef Stephen Paprocki of Texas Black Gold Garlic and Patricia Butler-Aguilar, who recently opened her shop, Coffeecionado to South Side San Antonio.BFL sessions take place Monday, Wednesday and Friday, usually during lunch hour. For more information, email rsalts@launchsa.org