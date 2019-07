Where to Get Boozy in San Antonio on National Tequila Day

click image Instagram / lamanchatexmex

There’s no wrong way to enjoy tequila, and on Wednesday, July 24 – National Tequila Day – you’ll find plenty of San Antonio spots celebrating the spirit with food and drink specials. ¡Salud! Mariachi Bar // The Cortez family-owned bar is teaming up with Avión Tequila to host the special spirited party featuring local DJs, a mariachi performance, prize giveaways and, of course, tequila. The musical side of the festivities kick off at 3 p.m., and run through 10 p.m. La Panadería // Tequila doesn’t always need a glass. At La Panadería,brothers David and Jose Cáceres celebrate the occasion with a variety of pastries including the Tequila Almond, Tequila Tres Leches and Tequila Apple croissants. La Gloria // Head to chef Johnny Hernandez's signature restaurant for an evening filled with mariachi serenades and specials like the $6 Herradura Double Barrel Añejo shots or $7 Palomas made with El Jimador Reposado. The Rustic // In honor of National Tequila Day, the Rustic is serving $5 margaritas all day, in addition to the house tequila and taco flights. Taco Cabana // The local Tex-Mex chain is expanding its booze menu to include $2 shots, including the new Sopapilla Shots, beer and sangria pitchers. On Wednesday, customers can raise their glasses to $1 shots of Sauza Gold Tequila, available at select locations.