Annual Fideo Loco Festival Returning to San Antonio This Fall in New Location

Fideo Loco Festival & Cook-Off
will bring lots of tasty bowls of San Antonio's favorite childhood meal this fall.
Back for a third year, the festival highlighting the puro dish will take place Saturday, November 2. This year's installment also includes a relocation to Alamo Beer Co. following a partnership with EgCollaborations.
Most families and restaurants add their own twist to this San Antonio staple, so each bowl offers a special taste different from the rest, organizers point out. Attendees will be able to taste their way through the entries and vote for their favorite. The festival will also includes access to vendors, music and a bar.
Those who think their fideo loco is better than everyone else's can apply
to compete on a cook-off team or serve as a market vendor.
A $30 VIP ticket includes admission to the festival an hour early to beat the crowds, unlimited fideo samples, two beer tickets and a swag bag. General admission tickets offer 10 fideo samples and one beer ticket for $15. Kids 12 and under can get into the fest for free, through samples aren't included.
Tickets
go on sale Monday, August 12.
