Southerleigh Restaurant Group to Open New Fried Chicken Concept to Northwest San Antonio in 2020

Southerleigh Restaurant Group
— a San Antonio-based company with four Southern-style restaurants and microbreweries, including its original location at The Pearl — will open its latest concept, Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit
, at The Rim in 2020.
The 4,100-square-foot fast-casual spot will offer a Southern menu featuring fried chicken, biscuits and an oyster bar plus locally made brews, craft cocktails and wine. It will include indoor and outdoor seating for 120 guests.
Since its 2015 inception, Southerleigh has highlighted chef Jeff Balfour's coastal seafood dishes, Southern comfort specialities and an in-house brewery program that's put it at the forefront of San Antonio's culinary scene.
The Bird & Biscuit concept was inspired by demand for Southerleigh's signature fried chicken, according to Balfour.
“We love connecting people to outstanding food experiences, and The Rim seemed like a home-run location,” he said.
The group also is working on another concept, Southerleigh’s Coast & Comfort, which will focus on seafood, oysters and beer. That restaurant is set to open in the Brooks City Base area in late 2019.
