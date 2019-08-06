Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

Southerleigh Restaurant Group to Open New Fried Chicken Concept to Northwest San Antonio in 2020

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY SOUTHERLEIGH
  • Courtesy Southerleigh
Southerleigh Restaurant Group — a San Antonio-based company with four Southern-style restaurants and microbreweries, including its original location at The Pearl — will open its latest concept, Southerleigh Bird & Biscuit, at The Rim in 2020.

The 4,100-square-foot fast-casual spot will offer a Southern menu featuring fried chicken, biscuits and an oyster bar plus locally made brews, craft cocktails and wine. It will include indoor and outdoor seating for 120 guests.

Since its 2015 inception, Southerleigh has highlighted chef Jeff Balfour's coastal seafood dishes, Southern comfort specialities and an in-house brewery program that's put it at the forefront of San Antonio's culinary scene.

The Bird & Biscuit concept was inspired by demand for Southerleigh's signature fried chicken, according to Balfour.



“We love connecting people to outstanding food experiences, and The Rim seemed like a home-run location,” he said.

The group also is working on another concept, Southerleigh’s Coast & Comfort, which will focus on seafood, oysters and beer. That restaurant is set to open in the Brooks City Base area in late 2019.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

  |  

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Burger King Unveiling Meatless, Plant-Based Burger This Week – But Vegetarians Have Little to Celebrate Read More

  2. Hot Joy's Korean-Inspired Menu is a Weekday Happy Hour Win for San Antonio Read More

  3. Hotel Havana to Host California Winery, 'Hell Chicken' for San Antonio Dinner this Month Read More

  4. San Antonio Wings & Beer Festival Tickets Now On Sale Read More

  5. Weekly Happy Hour Specials and Musical Performances Return to the St. Anthony Hotel Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...