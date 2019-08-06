The Palm San Antonio to Reopen This Week, Following Restaurant Renovations

click to enlarge
Downtown San Antonio has undergone plenty of changes since since The Palm Restaurant
opened on Houston Street in 2000. And now The Palm is wrapping up some changes of its own.
The popular dining spot, which shut down in late June for renovations, will reopen on Thursday, August 8. New additions will include an expanded bar lounge, more dining room options and a private party area that includes new carpeting and 65-inch smart TVs.
The Palm will celebrate the Grand Opening with an invitation-only fundraiser to benefit Soldiers’ Angels
, a local charity that provides support services to current military, veterans and their families, from 5-7:30 p.m. The restaurant also will donate 10% of all proceeds this weekend to the charity.
Following the event, the restaurant will open to the public.
“When our guests visit following our reopening, they will be walking into a space that is simultaneously familiar and fresh,” General Manager Robert Sanchez said in a recent press release. “After 20 years of welcoming our Palm family to the restaurant, we’re excited to showcase our newly enhanced design with a beautiful, open-floor layout that respects the classic feel our guests know and love.”
The Current has reached out to The Palm for additional comment.
