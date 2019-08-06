Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 6, 2019

The Palm San Antonio to Reopen This Week, Following Restaurant Renovations

Posted By on Tue, Aug 6, 2019 at 3:36 PM

click to enlarge FACEBOOK / THE PALM
  • Facebook / The Palm
Downtown San Antonio has undergone plenty of changes since since The Palm Restaurant opened on Houston Street in 2000. And now The Palm is wrapping up some changes of its own.

The popular dining spot, which shut down in late June for renovations, will reopen on Thursday, August 8. New additions will include an expanded bar lounge, more dining room options and a private party area that includes new carpeting and 65-inch smart TVs.

The Palm will celebrate the Grand Opening with an invitation-only fundraiser to benefit Soldiers’ Angels, a local charity that provides support services to current military, veterans and their families, from 5-7:30 p.m. The restaurant also will donate 10% of all proceeds this weekend to the charity.

Following the event, the restaurant will open to the public.



“When our guests visit following our reopening, they will be walking into a space that is simultaneously familiar and fresh,” General Manager Robert Sanchez said in a recent press release. “After 20 years of welcoming our Palm family to the restaurant, we’re excited to showcase our newly enhanced design with a beautiful, open-floor layout that respects the classic feel our guests know and love.”

The Current has reached out to The Palm for additional comment.
Location Details The Palm Restaurant
233 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX
(210) 226-7256
11:30am-11pm Mon-Fri; 5-11pm Sat; 5-10pm Sun
Steakhouse
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. Burger King Unveiling Meatless, Plant-Based Burger This Week – But Vegetarians Have Little to Celebrate Read More

  2. Hot Joy's Korean-Inspired Menu is a Weekday Happy Hour Win for San Antonio Read More

  3. Southerleigh Restaurant Group to Open New Fried Chicken Concept to Northwest San Antonio in 2020 Read More

  4. Hotel Havana to Host California Winery, 'Hell Chicken' for San Antonio Dinner this Month Read More

  5. Weekly Happy Hour Specials and Musical Performances Return to the St. Anthony Hotel Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...