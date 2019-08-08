Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 8, 2019

Freight Gallery Considers New Food Concepts Following Kimura's Closing

Posted By on Thu, Aug 8, 2019 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF KIMURA
  • Courtesy of Kimura
After more than a year of serving ramen to San Antonio's Lone Star District, Kimura at Freight quietly closed on July 27. The restaurant, an extension of chef Michael Sohocki's Kimura restaurant in downtown San Antonio, shared news of the closure via Facebook on July 30.

The downtown Kimura location will continue operations, as will Gold Coffee, Freight's popular in-house coffee shop. In response to Kimura's closure, Sergio Martinez, owner/director of Freight Gallery, expressed gratitude to chef Sohocki and the Kimura crew for their work.

"I think together we were able to provide the neighborhood and the community with something that was unique and fun and we are extremely proud of that," he said.

The future of the kitchen space, formerly occupied by Kimura, has not yet been determined.



Martinez and Liz Paris, associate gallery director, have received many proposals from parties looking to launch their own concepts within the gallery's kitchen space.

"We are weighing all options carefully," Martinez said. "We would also like to invite the community to provide us with any feedback and guidance they may be kind enough to share with us so that we so that we can make as informed a decision as possible."

Individuals interested in giving feedback or learning more about potential opportunities can email information@freightsatx.com.
Location Details Freight Gallery
1913 S. Flores
Central
San Antonio, TX
Art
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

More Flavor »

Jump to comments

Related Locations

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Most Popular

  1. San Antonio Chef Tapped for James Beard Benefit Reception in Houston this Month Read More

  2. Outside Investor Buys San Antonio-Based Craft Beer Distributor Hops and Vines Read More

  3. Explore the Year-Round Farmers Markets Part of San Antonio's Charm Read More

  4. The Palm San Antonio to Reopen This Week, Following Restaurant Renovations Read More

  5. San Antonio Chef to Speak on Disappearing Food Culture at Culinary Conference Read More

Calendar

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Beer Issue
Fall issue
SA Music Awards
College Guide
Flavor
Best Of
City Guide
More...