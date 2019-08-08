Freight Gallery Considers New Food Concepts Following Kimura's Closing

click to enlarge
After more than a year of serving ramen to San Antonio's Lone Star District, Kimura at Freight
quietly closed on July 27. The restaurant, an extension of chef Michael Sohocki's Kimura restaurant in downtown San Antonio, shared news of the closure via Facebook on July 30
.
The downtown Kimura location will continue operations, as will Gold Coffee, Freight's popular in-house coffee shop. In response to Kimura's closure, Sergio Martinez, owner/director of Freight Gallery, expressed gratitude to chef Sohocki and the Kimura crew for their work.
"I think together we were able to provide the neighborhood and the community with something that was unique and fun and we are extremely proud of that," he said.
The future of the kitchen space, formerly occupied by Kimura, has not yet been determined.
Martinez and Liz Paris, associate gallery director, have received many proposals from parties looking to launch their own concepts within the gallery's kitchen space.
"We are weighing all options carefully," Martinez said. "We would also like to invite the community to provide us with any feedback and guidance they may be kind enough to share with us so that we so that we can make as informed a decision as possible."
Individuals interested in giving feedback or learning more about potential opportunities can email information@freightsatx.com
.
