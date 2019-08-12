Email
Monday, August 12, 2019

33rd Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest Arrives This Fall with 100+ Texas Wineries, Craft Brews

Posted By on Mon, Aug 12, 2019 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge JIM FLYNN
  • Jim Flynn
The 33rd Annual Gruene Music and Wine Fest + Craft Beer Event returns to Gruene's historic district to showcase more than 100 Texas wines, along with local eats, brews and live music performances.

The four-day event – hosted by Gruene Hall and KNBT 92.1 FM Radio New Braunfels – aims to celebrate the best of Texas food, wine and craft beer, while raising funds for the United Way of Comal County. In 2018, the festival reportedly raised more than $150,000 for United Way of Comal County.

This year's festivities kick off on Thursday, October 10 and include several curated dinners offering both VIP and General Admission ticket options, wine and beer tastings, and a lineup of local food trucks. Attendees can also choose to purchase separate tickets to the nightly music performances at Gruene Hall with The Bacon Brothers on Thursday, a sold-out Tanya Tucker show on Friday, and the Casey Donahew Band on Saturday. Full details can be found on the festival's website, gruenemusicandwinefest.org.

Individuals must be at least 21 years old to attend.
Gruene Historic District
1296 Gruene Rd.
San Antonio
New Braunfels, TX
(830) 629-7975 (FAX); (830)
General Services
Map
