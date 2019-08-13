Email
Tuesday, August 13, 2019

San Antonio's Food, Music Communities Band Together for 'Viva El Paso' Fundraiser

Posted By on Tue, Aug 13, 2019 at 12:29 PM

JESSICA ELIZARRARAS
  • Jessica Elizarraras
After the recent El Paso shootings, San Antonio's food and music leaders have banded together to raise funds for the victims, via El Paso Community Foundation, during the Viva El Paso event on Saturday, August 31.

The SATX Music-run event will take place at The Cherrity Bar from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event is open to all ages and offers a pay-what-you-can entry fee.

According to event organizers, the event will feature flavorful bites and drinks, available for purchase, with more restaurant details forthcoming.
FACEBOOK / SATX MUSIC
  • Facebook / SATX Music
Cherrity Bar's ramen shop Kuriya will be selling food on-site, while Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. has donated a keg to the event. Attendees can also expect to see live music performances from local artists including Rambo Salinas, Azul Barrientos, Los de Esta Noche, Mockingbird and Xenobia. 

The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will be-onsite to take blood donations. To learn more, visit the event Facebook page.
Location Details The Cherrity Bar
302 Montana St
East Side
San Antonio, TX
(210) 559-0421
Bar/Pub
Map
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.

