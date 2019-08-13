San Antonio's Food, Music Communities Band Together for 'Viva El Paso' Fundraiser

click to enlarge
After the recent El Paso shootings, San Antonio's food and music leaders have banded together to raise funds for the victims, via El Paso Community Foundation, during the Viva El Paso
event on Saturday, August 31.
The SATX Music
-run event will take place at The Cherrity Bar from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event is open to all ages and offers a pay-what-you-can entry fee.
According to event organizers, the event will feature flavorful bites and drinks, available for purchase, with more restaurant details forthcoming.
Cherrity Bar's ramen shop Kuriya will be selling food on-site, while Dorćol Distilling + Brewing Co. has donated a keg to the event. Attendees can also expect to see live music performances from local artists including Rambo Salinas, Azul Barrientos, Los de Esta Noche, Mockingbird and Xenobia.
The South Texas Blood & Tissue Center will be-onsite to take blood donations. To learn more, visit the event Facebook page
.
