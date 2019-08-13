Wild Barley Kitchen Co. To Roll Through San Antonio with Wood-Fired Sourdoughs

click image
-
Instagram / Wild Barley Kitchen
Food truck Wild Barley Kitchen Co.
will open this month, offering wood-fired sourdough pizzas and Montreal-style bagels. With at 35-year old sourdough starter and a 72-hour dough process, the food truck is all about slow food, served quickly.
Owners Holland Lawrence, former head brewer at Ranger Creek, and Marc Fogelsong, former operations specialist for the Pita Pit franchise, crossed paths while attending Texas A&M University and spent more than a year developing Wild Barley's concept and building its trailer.
The food truck houses a 63-inch-by-63-inch oven built with more than 500 bricks and weighing about 7,000 pounds. The size and density allows the duo to create a more substantial and flavorful bread.
“As a brewer, I love to see any type of fermentation, but with our breads, we get to see it in a whole other way,” said Lawrence, who used his aunt’s longtime starter to create Wild Barley’s sourdoughs.
Lawrence left Ranger Creek in late June to focus on his family and Wild Barley. He also plans to work part time at Southerleigh with Head Brewer Les Locke. While Lawrence will remain focused on Wild Barley's business operations, Fogelsong will lead the kitchen.
click to enlarge
In the coming weeks, the truck will introduce a breakfast menu featuring both plain and egg-free wheat-based bagels. It will also include classic varieties such as onion, garlic, sesame and everything. Customers will be able to purchase individual loaves and bagels, bagel breakfast sandwiches and custom schmeared and sliced options.
In addition, Fogelsong has developed a mix of classic and specialty pizzas using custom fresh toppings such as pineapple, bacon, brisket and even a housemade seven-day aged pastrami.
“This is what I always wanted to do,” Fogelsong said.
The partners are looking into catering and creative opportunities that allow them to work with other chefs moving forward. Down the road, they also hope to land a permanent space for Wild Barley and open as a brew pub that offers sourdough eats.
Wild Barley will be jumping around town in the coming weeks to find the best spots for business. Locals can follow the truck on Instagram at @wildbarleykitchenco
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.