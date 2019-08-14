Email
Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Oktubrefest Brings Bavarian Tacos, Local Brews to San Antonio Next Month

Posted By on Wed, Aug 14, 2019 at 12:04 PM

click image LBW GROUP
  • LBW Group
San Antonio's German, Mexican and Spanish influences will meet this fall at Oktubrefest, a new food and music festival heading to Sunset Station on September 21.

Hosted by the L.B.W. (LiquorBeerWine) Group, the festival aims to raise funds for the Brighton Center, a local nonprofit that provides developmental and educational services to Bexar County-area children.

Festival-goers can expect to see craft beers from local breweries including Ranger Creek and Independence Brewing Co., and enjoy culturally-inspired eats like Bavarian tacos and chorizo and wurst.

GA and VIP tickets range between $10-50, and include live music performances from traditional German and Tejano musicians and bands. Children under 12 enter free.



To learn more about the festival or sponsorship opportunities, visit oktubrefest.com.
Location Details Sunset Station
1174 E Commerce
Downtown
San Antonio, TX
  • User Submitted
    Oktubrefest @ Historic Sunset Station

    • Sat., Sept. 21, 12-7 p.m. $10-$50
    • Buy Tickets

