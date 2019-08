Oktubrefest Brings Bavarian Tacos, Local Brews to San Antonio Next Month

click image LBW Group

San Antonio's German, Mexican and Spanish influences will meet this fall at Oktubrefest , a new food and music festival heading to Sunset Station on September 21.Hosted by the L.B.W. (LiquorBeerWine) Group , the festival aims to raise funds for the Brighton Center , a local nonprofit that provides developmental and educational services to Bexar County-area children.Festival-goers can expect to see craft beers from local breweries including Ranger Creek and Independence Brewing Co., and enjoy culturally-inspired eats like Bavarian tacos and chorizo and wurst.GA and VIP tickets range between $10-50, and include live music performances from traditional German and Tejano musicians and bands. Children under 12 enter free.To learn more about the festival or sponsorship opportunities, visit oktubrefest.com