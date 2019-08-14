Oktubrefest Brings Bavarian Tacos, Local Brews to San Antonio Next Month

click image
San Antonio's German, Mexican and Spanish influences will meet this fall at Oktubrefest
, a new food and music festival heading to Sunset Station on September 21.
Hosted by the L.B.W. (LiquorBeerWine) Group
, the festival aims to raise funds for the Brighton Center
, a local nonprofit that provides developmental and educational services to Bexar County-area children.
Festival-goers can expect to see craft beers from local breweries including Ranger Creek and Independence Brewing Co., and enjoy culturally-inspired eats like Bavarian tacos and chorizo and wurst.
GA and VIP tickets range between $10-50, and include live music performances from traditional German and Tejano musicians and bands. Children under 12 enter free.
To learn more about the festival or sponsorship opportunities, visit oktubrefest.com
.
