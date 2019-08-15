New Pizzeria Concept to Open in Downtown New Braunfels This Month

click to enlarge Giant Noise

188 South, a new upscale pizzeria in downtown New Braunfels, will officially open to the public on Saturday, August 31. This is the second local restaurant concept from Ron Snider, who also owns and operates Krause’s Cafe + Biergarten.Located at 188 S. Castell Avenue, the restaurant will open inside the former home to New Braunfels Herald Zeitung and KNBT radio.Led by Krause’s Cafe Executive Chef, Jeremy “Boomer” Acuna, 188 South will specialize in perfectly-cooked pizzas, creative dishes like brisket risotto and shaved summer squash salad, in addition to its housemade sauces, cheeses and sausage. Jason Banks, an Advanced Sommelier Certified Wine Educator, will lead the bar program with a robust wine menu and craft cocktails.The restaurant will take a modern approach to dining, using a special hybrid pizza oven and hydroponic herb garden to provide guests with a first-hand look at sustainably and thoughtfully-prepared dishes.“We believe that 188 South is bringing something really unique to New Braunfels and we’re excited to add another place where the community can come together to dine, drink and enjoy each other’s company,” stated owner Ron Snider. “Guests of 188 South can expect to find a rarely done concept that we're confident they will love.”The restaurant will seat about 60 people, with an outdoor porch for additional diners during nice weather.The new restaurant will begin dinner service on August 31, opening Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m.; Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Lunch and brunch menus will be announced soon.