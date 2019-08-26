Email
Monday, August 26, 2019

Dairy Queen Burgers Are Not Made With Human Flesh, Despite Social Media Rumors

Posted By on Mon, Aug 26, 2019 at 3:27 PM

click image DAIRY QUEEN
  • Dairy Queen
Despite the recent social media rumors, there is no human flesh used in the burgers at Dairy Queen. The unsavory rumors began last week when FBI agents raided a DQ location in Greenwood, S.C., as part of a larger unlicensed money transfer investigation that resulted in two arrests.

Though the arrests were not directly related to DQ or their burgers, the incident sparked people-serving-people accusations on Twitter, according to the Index-Journal, a Greenwood newspaper.

Saif Momin, the Dairy Queen manager, told the Index-Journal that he was recently informed of an official complaint, about “human meat being inside a burger."

An Index-Journal reporter spoke with a Greenwood County coroner and state health inspectors to verify that the restaurant did not use humans in its patties.



The popular chain, a favorite among Texans, took to Twitter on Friday to dispel the rumors.

“At DAIRY QUEEN, we are very proud of our 100% beef hamburgers," the company wrote via Twitter. "We serve a high-quality hamburger with no additives or fillers.”

Though the federal investigation is ongoing, there have been no charges or arrests made against DQ or any store employees. Thankfully in this case, a burger is just a burger.

