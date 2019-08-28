Email
Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Indy Coffee Club Pops Up in Downtown San Antonio Ahead of New Cafe Opening

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 2:46 PM

click image INDY_CC VIA INSTAGRAM
  • indy_cc via Instagram
Indy Coffee Club, a popular specialty coffee shop near UTSA, recently  popped up in an unexpected place: the basement of Temple of Offering, a downtown artisanal home good and apparel shop located at 125 Lamar St.

The pop-up serves Indy's signature coffees, light bites and pastries from 7 a.m.to 2 p.m., Monday through Sunday. It's also a way for locals to get more familiar with the space before Indy's Jake Scott and Alex Lee launch their second cafe concept — Scorpion TX — later this year.

Kristi McClatchy and Christine Lee teamed up with their husbands, Lee and Scott, to open Temple of Offering in March 2019. Seemingly an extension of the handmade, custom products celebrated at Indy Coffee Club, Temple of Offering specializes in artisan home decor, books and ethical apparel that embrace the "slow fashion" movement.

The Current has reached out to the Indy Coffee Club Team for additional information.

