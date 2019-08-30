Midnight Swim, New DJ Music and Cocktail Bar, Opening on St. Mary's Strip This Weekend

click image
-
Instagram / midnightswim210
Tex-Mex restaurant Chisme isn’t going away, it’s just making room for a new music and cocktail bar: Midnight Swim.
Midnight Swim
will open to the public on Friday with new happy hour cocktails, music and bites, starting at 5 p.m.
The bar – a collaborative effort from Sophie Covo-Gonzales, managing director for Empty Stomach Restaurant Group
, and local DJ John Michael Villanueva
– is expected to open at 2403 N. St. Mary's with a thoughtful cocktail menu and diverse music programming.
"This is going to be a very different bar from what [currently exists] on the Strip," Covo-Gonzales said. "I knew there were a lot of people excited about the space, but I didn't expect it to go viral like it has."
Midnight Swim's low-key vibes have already attracted a strong following on Instagram, and the bar has brought in some of the best local bartenders to keep drinks flowing and lines moving this weekend, she added. The bar's name was inspired by Villanueva's popular DJ music collective, Midnight Swim.
Covo-Gonzalez has worked with Empty Stomach owner Chad Carey to open and establish San Antonio nightlife spots like Chisme and Paper Tiger. Villanueva, a local DJ and music producer who recently completed his residency at Squeezebox, working with Covo-Gonzales to bring more digital music representation and dynamic acts to the area.
Chisme will live on through its weekend brunch
on Saturdays and Sundays, but Midnight Swim is expected to bring new music experiences to the strip, Covo-Gonzales added.
The bar is still finalizing business hours, but patrons can expect Midnight Swim's everyday happy hour, from 5-9 p.m. The bar will close on Mondays. For more information and updates, follow Midnight Swim on Instagram
.
This story has been edited for clarity, and updated with additional details.
