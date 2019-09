ICYMI, You Can Now Order Alcohol for Delivery in Texas

click to enlarge Nenov Brothers Images / Shutterstock.com

With the passage of SB 1232, a new crop of Texas retailers are eligible to deliver beer and wine to customers’ homes.Under the new bill, retailers – including select restaurants and coffee shops – can apply for permits to deliver orders or contract the delivery to outside companies like Instacart.Texas retailers such as Twin Liquors have launched new services in San Antonio with offers like free delivery on all online or in-app orders over $30 through the end of September.Of course, the delivery process will require both customers and employees to be over 21, but it's easier than ever to enjoy your drink of choice without leaving the house.