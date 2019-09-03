Tuesday, September 3, 2019
ICYMI, You Can Now Order Alcohol for Delivery in Texas
Posted
By Lea Thompson
on Tue, Sep 3, 2019 at 1:11 PM
click to enlarge
-
Nenov Brothers Images / Shutterstock.com
With the passage of SB 1232, a new crop of Texas retailers are eligible to deliver beer and wine to customers’ homes.
Under the new bill, retailers – including select restaurants and coffee shops – can apply for permits to deliver orders or contract the delivery to outside companies like Instacart.
Texas retailers such as Twin Liquors have launched new services in San Antonio with offers like free delivery on all online
or in-app orders over $30 through the end of September.
Of course, the delivery process will require both customers and employees to be over 21, but it's easier than ever to enjoy your drink of choice without leaving the house.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest San Antonio dining news with our Flavor Friday Newsletter.
Tags: Texas liquors, San Antonio, delivery, texas, SB 1232, retailers, restaurants, coffee shops, order, online order, Image