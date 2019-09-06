Friday, September 6, 2019
MasterChef Junior Live! Comes to San Antonio Next Month
By Lea Thompson
on Fri, Sep 6, 2019 at 11:59 AM
MasterChef Junior Live!
is taking several pint-sized chefs on its first-ever national stage tour next month, with plans to stop in San Antonio at the Tobin Center on October 13.
FOX’s hit cooking show wrapped up its seventh season earlier this year, but a few culinary all-stars and fan favorites will take the stage for a live family-friendly show filled with cooking competitions, challenges and Q&A opportunities.
There's no San Antonio chefs slated to appear on this tour, but fans will catch performances from past contestants on seasons five, six and season. You'll find more information about the tour on the MasterChef Junior website
.
Tickets range between $29.50- $75, and can be purchased on the Tobin’s website
.
